Police respond after large fight breaks out at Overton H.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A heavy police presence was at Overton High School Tuesday afternoon after a large fight broke out.

Metro Schools spokesperson Michelle Michaud said as many as 12 students were transported and that the school had been on lockout since 11 a.m.

It is unclear what the fight stemmed from.

The school’s principal was heard on a loud speaker at the school that no students were taken to the hospital after the incident.

Metro police is expected to give an update on the incident later Tuesday.

Overton High School is located at 4820 Franklin Road.

