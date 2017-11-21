Ky. phone company employee recovering after being shot on the job

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – The wife of a phone company employee shot while on the job Monday in Allen County says he is “alert” but in “total shock.”

Officers were called to a home on Parkway Drive in Scottsville around 3 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting.

Scottsville Police said William Calvert, 75, had shot Jeffrey Powell, 47, an employee for North Central Telephone Co-Op.

Powell was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

According to Powell’s wife, Powell had a bullet lodged in his shoulder and appeared to have a broken collar bone.

His injuries could require surgery, she said.

In a statement to News 2, Powell’s wife said, “My husband is alert but just in total shock this happened.”

She went on: “My husband works for a local phone company and was doing a routine service call… [Mr. Calvert] was fine then apparently snapped and shot at his wife and then my husband… My husband begged him not to shoot again and told him who he was and he put the gun down and then attempted to help him.”

Powell’s wife described Calvert as “an old family friend of my dad’s from school.”

Calvert is being held in the Allen County Jail on two counts of attempted murder.

He cannot be seen in his booking photo, but jail staff has not commented on the reason for that