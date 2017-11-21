Kentucky priest named by Pope Francis as new Bishop of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Kentucky priest has been named by Pope Francis as the new Bishop of Nashville.

Father J. Mark Spalding, 52, a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, will be the 12th Bishop of Nashville. The announcement was made at noon in Rome, which is 5 a.m. in Nashville.

Bishop-elect Spalding will be ordained and installed as the Bishop of Nashville on Feb. 2 at Sagrado Corazon at the Catholic Pastoral Center on McGavock Pike.

Nashville has been without a bishop since Bishop Choby died on June 3.

Bishop-elect Spalding was born in Fredericktown, Kentucky and is a graduate of Bethlehem High School and St. Meinrad Seminary. He received his master of religious studies and licentiate in canon law from American University in Belgium.

He is currently pastor of Holy Trinity Parish and Holy Name Parish in Louisville.