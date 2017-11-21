How to protect your money throughout the season of giving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If charities were a for-profit industry, it would be pretty lucrative. Last year, Americans donated more than $380 billion dollars to non-profits, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.

While most charities are good stewards of our hard-earned money, scammers see our generosity as a way to line their own pockets.

Online, over the phone, even at your front door, scammers will go anywhere, and do anything, to take your money.

“It’s really sad that they take advantage of what’s deep inside of us wanting to help others who are less fortunate. They take advantage of our giving nature,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

That giving nature is abused at the holidays, but Secretary of State Tre Hargett says that’s not the only time. His office gets complaints of phony charities popping up after natural disasters or national tragedies.

“People will go door-to-door and say, ‘Hey I’m taking up money for the disaster relief efforts,’ and sure enough, people will say, ‘Gosh, I want to help, I’ve been meaning to give,’” explained Secretary Hargett.

Before you hand over any money, Secretary Hargett says there are some questions you need to ask.

“Can you give me a website? Can you give me a phone number? Give me an address where you are located,” he said.

If they stumble over those simple questions, you might be dealing with a scammer.



“That should be red flag to you that this is not a legitimate organization.”

To find a reputable charity, Secretary Hargett suggests checking his office’s website. That’s because most charitable organizations are required to register through the Secretary of State’s office.

“We compile all that information from them, we have investigators who also have the ability to research if those organizations are doing the things they say they’re doing,” said Secretary Hargett.

On the website, you can search a charity and see where their money is spent. For example, you will find how much money goes to administrative costs and how much goes to the cause.

“Do you really want to give money to an organization that spends a lot of money on overhead instead of the actual mission of the organization?” asked Secretary Hargett.

Another resource to use to help you give smarter is Charity Navigator. The site rates charities, based in part, on the non-profits’ accountability and transparency.

The site, which allows you to search more than 1.5 million charities, advises people to ask 4 key questions before giving.

What is your organization’s mission?

What are your organization’s goals?

What progress is your organization making towards its goal?

What sources are available to increase my confidence in your work?

Charity Navigator also has tips on how to be an informed giver and how to protect yourself from online scams.

If you choose to give this holiday season, make sure you are cautiously generous.