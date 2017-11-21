Home alarm system doesn’t deter brazen South Nashville burglars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family is shaken after a brazen burglary in South Nashville. It happened during the day, and the burglars weren’t even deterred by the security system.

“It was pretty devastating, pretty dramatic. We were pretty shaken up,” Julian Vaca told News 2.

Despite multiple alarm signs in their yard and on the doors, burglars kicked in the back door of their home on Jay Street last Friday.

“Our living room TV was gone, it’s on a wall mount, so it had been stripped from the wall. Our bedroom, master bedroom, had been rummaged through. The mattress was flipped, they rifled through our drawers, and they also made off with an iPad, in addition to the security system,” he explained.

Vaca says he was at work when the burglars boldly bombarded their home.

“I was at work and I got notified by ADT, our home security system, that there had been a breach at our back door. The alarm sounds pretty loudly and it kind of reverberates throughout the whole house. I’s definitely loud,” said Vaca.

The thieves yanked the camera and motherboard to their security system.

“The video feed had been disabled, which told me that whoever was in my home had the wherewithal to pull the camera and system out of the wall.”

Vaca wonders if the alarm signs enticed the intruders instead of deterring them.

“Rather than scare them off, maybe it was an indicator that our home was one worth breaking into,” he told News 2.

He says on the other hand, “While it didn’t prevent the burglary from happening, what it probably did was create a sense of urgency and ticking clock, if you will, for the burglars. So if we didn’t have the security system, who knows how long they would have been here, who knows what else may have been taken.”

The Vacas already have a new security system with advanced settings that will record any motion instead of just livestreaming it.

The family shared their story on a neighborhood Facebook page to alert others in the area.

“We quickly found that this is sort of becoming an epidemic in the neighborhood, broad daylight break ins,” Vaca said.

The post has also served as an opportunity for neighbors to connect and keep an eye out for crime.

“It was almost like a call to arms,” he told News 2. “We need to be looking out for one another, we need to be doing a better job of introducing ourselves to each other and you know cultivating a sense of community and safety. Hopefully this is the catalyst for a lot of people waking up to the fact that this is a real problem in Nashville and one of the things that we can do, one of the very real tangible things that we can do, is to just meet our neighbor, do a better job of looking out for each other.”