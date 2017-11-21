Guns found in Maury County Lake

MOUNT.PLEASANT, Tenn. (WKRN) – A number of weapons were recovered from Arrow Lake in Mount Pleasant, according to multiple sources.

Rick Rountree, a spokesman for Star Link Logistics, Inc., the company that owns the lake and surrounding property, also confirms that works crews discovered the weapons and called the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

What kind of weapons were found and how many are unknown at this time. Calls to the sheriff’s department have not been returned.

According to Rountree, Arrow Lake is being drawn down so soil sediment samples can be tested.

He told news 2 it’s a scheduled draw down and has been scheduled for some time. The company is working in accordance with Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation.

But according to Rountree, his company started making an environmental assessment of the sediment around the lake a few days ago and testing could go on for several weeks.

The property has been used for manufacturing for close to 100 years, and the company wants to know what contaminants might be in the soil.

“The site team noticed the weapons in the sediment in the mud so they contacted the sheriff’s department,” said Rountree, who spoke with News 2 reporter Andy Cordan by phone from North Carolina.

According to Rountree, the sheriff’s department is securing the site.

He says it is not clear yet what the property might be used for. Star Link Logistics, Inc. is a company that owns old manufacturing sites like Arrow Lake and determines what to do with the property.