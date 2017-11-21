Former TSU football player charged with assaulting sideline coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The former Tennessee State University football player reportedly seen on video punching a sideline coach during a game has been charged with felony assault.

Metro police reported 22-year-old Latrelle Lee stuck the coach multiple times in his face, causing him to fall to the ground and be rendered “somewhat” unconscious. According to an arrest warrant, the victim has experienced medical difficulties as a result of the assault.

The video reportedly shows Lee punching a coach at least two times on the sidelines.

According to school officials, Lee was sidelined Nov. 11 for “improper misconduct” during the team’s home game against Southeast Missouri State at Hale Stadium. He withdrew from the school the following day.

Following the incident, TSU released a statement to News 2:

“We, of course, do not condone any act of violence within our department and are very disturbed by the action of one of our students. We are committed to supporting the coach who was personally affected and our concern now is with him.” Director of Athletics Teresa Phillips said in a statement.

Lee was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $7,500.