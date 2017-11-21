Despite complaints, OEM says not a bad thing all tornado sirens sounded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During last Saturday’s storms, some Nashville residents complained the tornado sirens sounded in their neighborhood even though they were not near the area under the warning.

On Monday, Mayor Megan Berry issued a statement saying the city would review the tornado siren system to see if any improvements could be made. In all, there are 93 sirens in the Metro area.

At the time the sirens sounded, the tornado warning only included the far southeastern sections of the county.

Jay Servais, Operations Chief with the Davidson County Office of Emergency Management, said it’s not necessarily a bad thing all of the sirens sounded.

“Our citizen safety is our No. 1 priority,” he said. “So, anything we can do to better the system we’re going to look at that. I would rather alert than get hurt and to let everyone know that there is a significant weather event happening in Davidson County.”

Servais continued, “In a line such as this one that came through Saturday, this line covered all of Davidson County, and within that line, as you well know, there were different cells of weather happening in that line that was passing through. Southeastern Davidson County was the hot spot because everything had mixed and gotten together enough for the National Weather Service to send out a tornado warning. At that point, we alert the system. All of Davidson County knows that there is severe weather within our county.”

“With that being said, Joelton at that point was receiving a severe thunderstorm warning and that storm brewed and got together and built up speed and became a tornado. So, as we were releasing that, that’s a prime example of why I like to alert everyone in Davidson County because the storm is very unpredictable,” Servais concluded.

Though a tornado was confirmed via surveys, there had not been a tornado warning for Northwest Davidson County and Joelton.

The recent severe weather is one example of why the Office of Emergency Management feels that it’s not a bad thing to alert the entire county when bad weather strikes.

The Nashville Fire Department released a statement Tuesday saying in part, “We activate all of the Davidson County sirens because of the irregular movement of tornadoes. We want everyone on alert in Davidson County. ”

The statement continued, “…When we activated the sirens for the southern storm, the sirens in Joelton sounded. That may have been after the storm passed.”