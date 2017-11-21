COLD CASE: It’s been 7 years and still no answers in Bobby Smelcer’s disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shelbyville police still hold out hope they will be given the information they need to solve a cold case that dates back to 2010.

Bob Smelcer was last seen alive seven years ago, and his partial remains were found five years ago in a river.

His family is not giving up their search for answers.

“To be honest with you, the first three or four years, we worked so hard in doing searches. You saw the stack [of papers]. We’ve probably searched over 300 properties,” said Smelcer’s sister, Kristy Matheson.

He was last seen at his mobile home on East Lane Street in Shelbyville.

Two years later, his skull was found in the Duck River. The rest of his body is still missing.

After all these years, police still don’t know the cause of death in this case. They also don’t know who is responsible.

Smelcer’s family has been agonizing over the loss and the lack of information.

“It’s always in the back of your mind. You never forget it. Even to this day, even though his skull has been found, I still look around and see if I see him. It’s just something that never goes away,” Matheson said.

After all this open, hope is still alive that someone will come forward with information about what happened to get closure and justice.

The family is offering a $5,000 for information. If you can help, call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811 or Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-648-3232.