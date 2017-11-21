City plans to appeal reinstatement of former Lebanon police chief

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – During the Tuesday night council in Lebanon, it was announced the city plans to appeal a judge’s decision to reinstate a former police chief.

Scott Bowen was reinstated Monday by chancery court judge after a three-year fight following his termination in 2014.

The judge also decided Bowen was entitled to back pay since the time he was fired by the now-former mayor, Phillip Craighead. He had worked with the department since 1990.

News 2 spoke with Bowen after his reinstatement, who said, “My wife and my family and I have done a lot in three year. We’re very happy very pleased and blessed.”

The current chief of Lebanon police is Mike Justice, who was named chief in the spring of 2016.