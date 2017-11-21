Arrest made in Smyrna gun store burglary

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An arrest was made Tuesday in the burglary of a gun store in Smyrna.

Sgt. Bobby Gibson told News 2 the suspect is a juvenile, and an identity won’t be released.

Gibson also said active juvenile petitions were sworn out against another teenager.

The suspects are accused in the theft of multiple firearms from Guns-N-More on Sam Ridley Parkway last Thursday morning. Five people total were caught on surveillance during the burglary.

“They are dangerous individuals and now that they are armed makes them even more dangerous,” Gibson told News 2 last week.

Police also previously said they’d identified two of the five suspects, but it’s not known if the two Sgt. Gibson spoke of are the two who were identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-459-6644.