51-year-old pedestrian killed in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 51-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed in North Nashville Monday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Trinity Lane at Interstate 65.

Police said it appears Wesley Ferrell was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Impala.

The 30-year-old driver reported Ferrell walked in front of her car and she was unable to avoid the collision.

Police said he was not in the crosswalk at the time and may have been going to a homeless camp in the nearby woodline.

Ferrell was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. No charges are anticipated.