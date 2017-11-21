2 men burglarize West End area liquor store; Identities wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are hoping the public can help identify two men who burglarized a neighborhood liquor store overnight Monday.

Metro police believe the same men broke into Grand Cru Fine Wine and Liquor, on Murphy Road, twice before on Oct. 13 and Nov. 4.

This time, authorities say the men made broke out a large front window to get inside. They took bottles of wine and liquor before taking off in a blue GMC Sonoma pickup truck.

The suspects are black men who appear to be in their 20s or early 30s. One is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. His accomplice is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637(CRIMES), or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.