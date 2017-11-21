2 killed in crash on I-24 West in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a crash on I-24 in Coffee County early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 110 around 1:15 a.m.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 at least two people were killed in the crash.
The roadway is expected to remain closed until at least 7:30 a.m.
Details of the crash and the identities of the victims were not immediately released.
