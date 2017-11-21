14 students charged after large fight at John Overton H.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fourteen teenage students, twelve juveniles and two adults, were taken into police custody after a large fight at John Overton High School on Tuesday.

The school was placed on lockdown due to the fight around 11 a.m. Metro police said no serious injuries were reported.

According to a Metro Schools spokesperson, the fight may have stemmed between rival gangs. Metro police later added the students appear to be of Latino and Kurdish descent.

All 14 of the students faces charges of disorderly conduct, and one 17-year-old faces an additional charge of resisting arrest. Police initially said a total of 16 students were involved in the incident.

The two adults were identified as Bayar Abdullah, 18, and Azad Abdulah, 19. The identities of the others won’t be released due to their age.