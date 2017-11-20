Woman honored for saving life of pastor in Antioch church shooting

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was honored Monday for jumping into action when a gunman opened fire inside an Antioch church this past September.

Minerva Rosa-Gonzalez applied pressure to Pastor Joey Spann’s wounds after he was shot and comforted him until help arrived.

(Photo: WKRN)

He was among several people who were injured, and one woman died, at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Rosa-Gonzalez, a nurse, was recognized for her actions and spent Monday morning receiving several awards for her bravery and courageousness.

(Photo: WKRN)

She says she never expected a nightmare like the one she lived through to unfold right in front of her eyes, but when it did, she acted.

The nurse ultimately saved his life.

Rosa-Gonzalez says she doesn’t look at herself as a hero but just wanted to the right thing—help someone in need.

The accused shooter, Emanuel Samson, faces murder charges. His case was bound over to a grand jury..

