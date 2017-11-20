Woman honored for saving life of pastor in Antioch church shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was honored Monday for jumping into action when a gunman opened fire inside an Antioch church this past September.

Minerva Rosa-Gonzalez applied pressure to Pastor Joey Spann’s wounds after he was shot and comforted him until help arrived.

He was among several people who were injured, and one woman died, at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Rosa-Gonzalez, a nurse, was recognized for her actions and spent Monday morning receiving several awards for her bravery and courageousness.

She says she never expected a nightmare like the one she lived through to unfold right in front of her eyes, but when it did, she acted.

The nurse ultimately saved his life.

Rosa-Gonzalez says she doesn’t look at herself as a hero but just wanted to the right thing—help someone in need.

The accused shooter, Emanuel Samson, faces murder charges. His case was bound over to a grand jury..

