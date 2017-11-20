Titans eye first playoff bid in 9 seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With only six games left, the Tennessee Titans are 6-4 and in the thick of the AFC Playoff chase.

If the playoffs started Monday, they would be the first wild card in the AFC – one game ahead of Baltimore who owns the second spot.

Tennessee is also only a game back off first place Jacksonville in the AFC South with a victory over the Jags in hand and a date still to come with in Nashville in the last game of the season.

So, despite a loss Thursday night in Pittsburgh, linebacker Brian Orakpo said this team is not panicking.

“We’re just fine. We look at things, we control our own destiny. I mean, we haven’t been in this situation in years. So, we have to take full advantage of it. [We] can’t dwell on that past Thursday night game,” he said.

Tight End Delanie Walker played in a Super Bowl with San Francisco, but is still looking for his first playoff appearance in two-tone blue and is looking for a big finish the last six games of the season.

“Most definitely that’s the mindset in this locker room – is just move forward. We [are] still sitting in a good spot and we have six games to go and only we hold our own destiny,” Walker said.

The opportunity is there for the Titans, who visit the 3-7 Indianapolis Colts before coming back to play the 4-6 Houston Texans.

Only two of the Titans final six opponents, the Jaguars and the Rams, have a winning record and they play both of those teams at Nissan Stadium. The Titans have won eight of the last nine home games.

Head coach Mike Mularkey said getting his team focused is not a concern.

“I think they understand the magnitudes of the games, where we’re at right now with our record and our schedule. I think they know, and you can talk to them all you want, they’ve got to come in here every day ready to work,” he said.

The Titans are a 4.5 point favorite at Indianapolis, but they have never won inside the Lucas Oil Stadium.