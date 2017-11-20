Study finds average holiday budget for Nashvillians is $632

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The holiday season is here and for a lot of families, that means spending money.

The National Retail Federation predicts the average per-person tab this season will be $967, which is up 3.4 percent over last year.

Nationwide there has been an increase of 20 percent in spending over the last two years.

Wallet Hub put together a study comparing spending and holiday budgets in 570 cities across the country.

The average holiday budget in Nashville is $632.

The city with the biggest budget was Naperville, Illinois, at $2,381.

Wallet Hub compared cities using five categories, including income, age, debt-to-income ratio and monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio and savings.

Click here to see the full study.