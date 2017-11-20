Storm damage to be surveyed Monday in Trousdale, Smith counties

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the National Weather Service will survey damage from this weekend’s storms in Trousdale County on Monday morning.

Director/Chief Matthew Batey with Trousdale County Emergency Services reports the damage is isolated to a path that is a few hundred yards wide and stretches for five to eight miles from Highway 231 North at Bass Lane to Halltown Road.

Batey said at least four homes had damage, including roof damage and an overturned carport, as well as a tree left up against one mobile home.

No injuries were reported.

“There’s not a lot of twist to it, but it looks too defined to be straight-line winds,” explained Director/Chief Batey. “It looks like it may be a small tornado that touched down.”

According to Batey, there were reports through central dispatch of a tornado spotted in the area, but Batey said “we never were able to speak with those people who made those calls.”

The county’s emergency services will also investigate why the sirens did not sound during Saturday night’s tornado warning.

“I actually live in the middle of town, probably just like two blocks from the siren, so as soon as the warning dropped, I opened my door to my house to see if I could hear it go off, and I was like, it’s not going off,” Batey said. “The electricity immediately went off. I’m not sure if that played a role in it, so we’ll investigate and try to remedy that as soon as possible.”

The National Weather Service is also expected to survey damage in Smith County on Monday.

Kids took shelter inside Rutland Elementary School, Mt. Juliet (Courtesy: Karen Brown) Large trees down at Fairvue Plantation in Gallatin (Courtesy: Jimmy G) Tree on top of truck in Antioch Home damaged in White House, Sumner/Robertson County line (Courtesy: Susan Martin Johnson) Trees across Cheatham Dam Rd.(Courtesy: Pamela Bryant)