Security measures taken after threat made against Cheatham County schools

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police officer will be stationed at every school campus in Cheatham County Monday after threats were made against an Ashland City school on Friday.

Schools across the district were placed on soft lockdown, meaning school operations were not interrupted but visible security measures will be taken as a precaution during the investigation.

A post was made on Craigslist from someone out of state who said someone should shoot up a church in Montgomery County and a school in Ashland City, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Related: Emailed threat prompts lockdown for every Cheatham County school

The post did not say why and made no statement or direct threat, but the Sheriff’s Office decided to take precaution during the early phase of the investigation.

The threat is under investigation by state, local and federal agencies.

“We are going to take every threat seriously and do whatever we can to find out who is making the threats,” explained the Ashland City police chief.

Tim Adkins, the communications director for Cheatham County Schools, said all students were safe and the schools were secured. His full statement says:

The Cheatham County School District’s first priority is the safety and well being of all students. The school district was notified of a threat by local law enforcement. The school district went on a lockdown to ensure our students were safe. All schools in Cheatham County are secure and we will continue to work with law enforcement during the investigation. All students are safe and law enforcement is present at all schools as a precaution. The school district will provide updates if needed.

The school district also said all after-school activities were cancelled, and day cares would operate on normal hours.