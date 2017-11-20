There are 2 videos inside this story. Click here to see both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School threats are an increasing problem in Tennessee, so News 2 looked into some of the threats in our area in the last few months.

Every school within the Cheatham County district was placed on lockdown Friday due to a threat. The Ashland City Police Department said they received the shooting threat by email after it was posted online to an unknown website.

Police told News 2 they are following leads with the assistance of both state and federal organizations.

In October, a 15-year-old student arrested in connection with an anonymous online message. The student was threatening a possible school shooting in Henry County.

The threat prompted an increased law enforcement presence on campuses all over the county. The teen was arrested, charged and sent to the Rutherford County detention center.

In another case out of Tennessee, deputies in Claiborne County arrested a high school student for social media threats involving clowns. The Facebook post and message urged students not to go to school, threatening that clowns would open fire.

A female student was arrested and charged with disruption of a meeting or procession. She is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Sept. 28.

In August, Beech High School was placed on lockdown after it received a phone call threat. The juvenile who placed the call, a student, was taken into custody.

In that case, mother Miyoshi Barnette told News 2 about receiving a terrifying text message from her daughter during the incident.

“It was heartbreaking because my daughter called me whispering saying she was scared and asked me to come and get her,” said Barnette.

In October, a student was taken into custody after a bomb threat was called into Oakland High School in Murfreesboro. In that case, school officials made the decision to cancel class after the threat was received.

“Through the quick actions of our administration, and working with law enforcement, we were able to come to a conclusion here relatively quickly,” said Joshua Kubly, the Rutherford County Safe Schools Coordinator.

The penalty for making a false threat is significant. In four of the most recent cases, police have made three arrests and all of the suspects are teenagers.