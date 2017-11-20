Predators shoot down Jets 5-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators converted two power play goals on their way to a 5-3 defeat of the Winnipeg Jets Monday night in Nashville.

Kyle Turris (5) and Mattias Eckholm (5) each scored on the man advantage for Nashville in the second period, staking the Predators to a 4-1 lead headed into the third.

Captain Roman Josi assisted on both goals giving him 9 for the season.

Kevin Fiala (2) gave Nashville a 1-0 just over three minutes into the game, but the Jets quickly evened things up at 1-1 on a goal by Mathieu Perreault on the power play.

Ryan Johansen got the lead back less than one minute into the second period when he buried a shot from the slot on a beautiful pass from Filip Forsberg right on the tape of Johansen’s stick. It’s just the second goal of the season for Johansen.

Nick Bonino (3) added the Preds final goal of the evening in the third to make it 5-1. Tyler Myers and Perreault added late goals for Winnipeg to tighten up the final score.

With the win, the Predators are 12-6-2 and just one point behind the Jets for second place in the Central Division.