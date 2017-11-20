New chief discusses vision for Murfreesboro Police Department

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A familiar face is now head of the Murfreesboro Police Department after Chief Karl Durr resigned last month.

News 2 sat down with new chief, Michael Bowen, who talked about his vision for the department, and how to keep up with a growing city.

It was in 1988, when a friend told Bowen the Murfreesboro Police Department was looking for a few good officers.

“I kind of got into law enforcement, it wasn’t a planned thing,” he recalled.

From patrol officer, to deputy chief, Bowen worked his way up through the ranks.

“Basically spent my career with the uniform division. It’s been a great experience, I’ve been given plenty of opportunities,” Bowen said.

News 2 wanted to know as chief what his top three priorities will be for the department.

He says staff is No. 1.

“Continue to be focused on the well-being of our employees and staff, make sure we are doing things for them to help them as they deal with the things they do on a day to day basis,” he said.

Next his wants to focus on partnerships.

“I’ve learned throughout my law enforcement career that it takes partnership to be effective, and community partners are important,” he said.

And thirdly, he wants to make sure officers have the resources they need.

“We need to continually critique ourselves and to look at how we operate and make sure that we are getting the best use of our resources,” the new chief said.

Murfreesboro is one of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the country and the population is expected to double to 228,000 by year 2035.

So how will MPD keep up with the growth and a growing crime problem?

“We continue to look at programs to help the community deal with some of the crime issues,” Bowen said.

Like most cities, Murfreesboro has seen a problem with gangs.

“Unfortunately, that’s a component of communities across the country and we take that issue seriously and we will continue to commit resources to deal with gang and gang violence,” Bowen said.

Drugs are also an issue Bowen plans to tackle head on.

“You will always have the local level typical drugs, marijuana, cocaine, and things like that,” Bowen said. “Right now, the national issue is opioid addiction and Phenol and dealing with those associated issues.”

Gun violence is also increasing in Murfreesboro.

Bowen is hoping with a new police department set to open at the end of the year will help reduce crime with everyone under one roof.

“I know that area has been a priority for us in the past and I know having resources closer to that area will probably benefit in many ways,” he said.

Bowen is grateful the city had enough confidence in him to name him chief of police.

“It’s really an honor to be selected for this position,” Bowen said. “The Murfreesboro Police Department is a great agency. We have a great staff working for us. What they do on a daily basis is truly amazing I’m proud of them.”

Since staff will start moving into the new police headquarters on Highland Avenue in late December, Bowen will remain in his old office and not to move into the old police chief office.

Murfreesboro Police Department currently has 362 officers working the streets and 59 full-time civilian staff members.

The chief said as the city grows, more officers will be needed to handle increased crime.