Nashville marching band to perform in America’s Thanksgiving Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hunters Lane High School marching band will perform in this year’s America’s Thanksgiving Parade held in Detroit.

The band will march in front of hundreds of thousands of people in downtown Detroit in one of the largest Thanksgiving parades in the country.

For Hunters Lane band leader William Brooks, it’s a homecoming trip.

Brooks is from Detroit, and performed in the same parade as a child with his middle school band.

He hopes to make this performance just as special for his students.

“We just want to make it a life-altering experience,” said Brooks. “Something that’s positive, that they’ll always remember.”

Bands from all over the country apply for the chance to perform at the parade.

For many Hunters Lane High School students, it’s offers a unique opportunity.

“We went to New Orleans a couple years ago. You’d be surprised how many of my students had never left the state of Tennessee before,” Brooks said. “It’s their first time being away from home. It’s their first time leaving the state. It’s always an honor and privilege to assist them along the way, and give them opportunities like that.”

Over the last five years, Brooks says 100 percent of his graduating seniors have been offered college band scholarships. He said that fact is far more rewarding than any trophy or parade.