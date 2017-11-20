Nashville family pleads for answers year after son shot, killed while driving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As families come together this week to celebrate the holiday, one Nashville family is doing everything they can to find the person who killed their son.

The family of Ryan Trent is renewing their $11,000 reward for any information about his death.

It’s been over a year now since he was shot while driving down Ellington Parkway.

On September 28, 2016, in the early morning hours, Metro police responded to what they thought was a single-car crash.

“At first we were told that it was a wreck and the autopsy showed that he’d been shot and that changed everything – the whole investigation,” his parents Glenn and Sharon Trent said.

They told News 2 Ryan was driving home from work in his white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at the time. It was found off of Ellington Parkway crashed into a tree line at Briley Parkway and Ryan had been shot in the head.

“The whole family is just devastated; our life will never be the same.”

The family has spent hours looking for details themselves, taking a metal detector to the area and uncovering several shell casings.

“We don’t know if it was just a random act, the person didn’t know him, but we don’t know. We really need some answers. We wish somebody would come forward with information,” the family said.

A billboard placed along the James Robertson bridge offering reward money, along with a banner where Ryan lost his life have been unsuccessful in generating leads to an arrest in his murder.

“It’s been a nightmare, it’s terrible. We really would like to get justice for our son,” Glenn Trent said.

News 2 spoke to Detective Adam Weeks, who said he had hoped text messages exchanged with Ryan and his fiancé may contain a clue, but of the 86 messages that night, none mentioned anything troublesome.

Investigators also looked into the pickup truck’s computer system, but it didn’t give them much to go on either.

They said it determined that Ryan was driving around 55 to 60 mph and didn’t slow down before smashing into the tree.

They also said his window was rolled down, insinuating there could have been something yelled out of a window.

Police have held two controlled road blocks in the area asking drivers if they recall anything happening that night, but haven’t had any luck.

That week police worked four road rage shootings in Nashville. Two of those incidents ended in homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $12,000 reward.