Mt. Juliet continues to experience major growth

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet is growing leaps and bounds.

“We’re booming right now. I mean, we’ve got growth everywhere. As you can see over here, we’ve got a new Jason’s Deli going in. They’re going to have two more tenants there that are unnamed right now,” said Mt. Juliet District 4 Comissioner, Brian Abston.

A lot of the progress is being made near Providence, just off Interstate 40.

“Across here you can see we’ve got two new hotels going on. We got a new St. Thomas health center that just opened up. We do have a new senior care facility that is going to go around here in Providence, too. It’s going to be an independent living, assisted living, and memory care. They’re supposed to start in 2018,” said Commissioner Abston.

He told News 2 Providence has contributed to a large increase in the Mt. Juliet population.

“If you go back pre-Providence, our population was around, a little over 15,000. Now, we are doing a new census and we expect that to come in at a little over 30,000,” he said.

But Providence isn’t the only reason people are moving to Mt. Juliet.

Abston said, “Besides being a beautiful area, and in-between two nice lakes and great schools, we’re very close proximity to I-40, we are 10 minutes from the airport, 20 minutes from downtown, so it’s the best of both worlds; you’re kind of away, but still close in, and it just attracts people.”

And those people need a place to live.

“We have five subdivisions and some form of construction going on right now, so that’s about 1,200 new homes, so we just can’t build them as quick as people are wanting to move here,” said the commissioner.

And more construction and people means more traffic, which is something city leaders are working to alleviate.

Commissioner Abston said, “We’ve just opened up New Golden Bear Parkway. We’ve added new turn lanes to relieve some of the congestion on side streets. We added an integrated traffic signal system to help traffic flow up and down Mt. Juliet Road. Our next top priority is the widening of the bridge over I-40. We hope to have something going on within the next 18 months.”

The largest furniture store in Mt. Juliet just opened right off Belinda Parkway in Providence, and a Hobby lobby is scheduled to open in early 2018.

All of the growth is also creating more jobs for the area.