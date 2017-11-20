Most Wanted: Hendersonville man still sought 7 years after wife’s murder

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Driving without a license was the only known charge for Obed Cruz-Mena prior to 2010.

In May of that year, his 23-year-old wife Ashley Sircy, a mother of four, was found strangled at an apartment on Sanders Ferry Road in Hendersonville.

“All the evidence there showed signs of a struggle consistent with that of a homicide,” Detective Steve Malach with the Hendersonville Police Department told News 2. “[The two] were living together at the time. They were having some issues, planning on breaking up.”

According to investigators on the case, Cruz-Mena left work early the day of the murder and phone records indicate he was in the apartment at the time his wife was killed.

“We put the warrant out for his arrest and about 10 hours later, they found his truck in Laredo, Texas. It’s a border city,” Detective Malach said. “It’s frustrating when you have an indication that he might’ve fled to Mexico.”

Originally from Mexico, Cruz-Mena had lived in the Hendersonville area for years, while working a job in the restaurant business.

Cruz-Mena was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list in 2010 and remains on the list today.

“It’s very important for the family of Ms. Sircy that we bring him back and try him and that justice will be served,” Detective Malach said.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information on Cruz-Mena’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.