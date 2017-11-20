Man rescued from Cumberland River by 2 Metro police officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was a dramatic rescue Sunday night in the Cumberland River.

It happened fast, and it stunned the lone witness who called 911. Two Metro-Nashville police officers responded and ultimately saved a life.

The rescue took place in the river below the Shelby Street pedestrian bridge.

“The male was near the bank holding on to a boat dock ledge. With the assistance of my partner, we jumped the fence quickly, got to the victim, and pulled him out the water,” explained Officer Brian Woodard.

He told News 2 he didn’t think twice about putting his own life at risk.

“No hesitation at all when another person’s life on the line,” Officer Woodard said.

He says it’s his obligation as an officer, and the two officers are in agreement.

“I feel anybody who would have been responding to this call would have done the same thing. Our initiative is to help others and this community,” Officer Joshua Hausman said.

“If I can make sure that man is at somebody’s table this Thursday, that’s brightness in my life,” Woodard added.

One of the officer’s also told News 2 he lost his father this year. It provided even more motivation to make sure the man in the water could go home to his family for Thanksgiving.