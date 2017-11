CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and later died in Clarksville Monday afternoon.

Police spokesman Jim Knoll confirms the shots were fired on Mitchell Street just after 4 p.m., not far from Providence Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Tennova Healthcare where he was in critical condition before he died. His identity has yet to be released.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are known at this time.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.