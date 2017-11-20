Lebanon High student arrest for alleged threat on Snapchat

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lebanon High School student spent more than a day in jail after allegedly making threats against other students on Snapchat.

According to police, it started Saturday night when investigators say Nathan Tomlin, 18, sat on his bed holding an assault weapon.

A friend recorded him on Snapchat as he reportedly took out a bullet and said, “This bullet is for—“ and named another student.

“The threats were very specific, stating which bullet was for what person and made an open invite for anyone else who, quote, wanted to get in on the action,” explained Sgt. PJ Hardy.

The Snapchat was reportedly seen by parents who came to the Lebanon Police Department the next morning to tell authorities what happened.

“We investigated and went out to the residence and made contact with the individual, and he admitted to making the video, but he said he didn’t mean anything by it, but in today’s world, everyone needs to understand those types of threats, on Facebook or in person, we will take it seriously especially if it is against Lebanon High School students,” said Sgt. Hardy.

News 2 went to Tomlin’s home and found a car with Lebanon High parking tags and school books in the back seat. We knocked but no one answered.

News 2 also asked Wilson County Schools about Tomlin. He was never in trouble before, and now he can never come back on campus.

Even though the teenager said it was a joke, no one is treating it that way.

“It’s a perceived threat. When the victim says their life is in danger, that is a perceived threat. We won’t put up with that,” Sgt. Hardy explained.

“It’s a previous relationship, and the individual arrested is dating this one person, and it is relationship based,” he continued.

Tomlin bonded out of Wilson County jail on Monday around 2:30 p.m. He declined a jailhouse interview.

For now, he is suspended from school with a disciplinary hearing on the horizon to determine his fate.