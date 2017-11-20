Ky. man arrested for shooting cable guy working on his home

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A man is accused of shooting the cable guy working on his home in Scottsville, Kentucky, on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to a Parkway Drive in reference to a shooting around 2:50 p.m.

A press release states authorities discovered William Calvert, 75, had shot Jeffrey Powell, 47, an employee for North Central Telephone Co-op.

Powell was flown by Air Evac Lifeteam to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police said Calvert’s wife was also home at the time and not injured.

Calvert was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing.