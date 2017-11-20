Fort Campbell to host first-ever college basketball game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell is hosting its first-ever college basketball game.

The Austin Peay State University Governors will face off against the Bethel University Wildcats on Nov. 22. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

It’ll also be the Governors first home basketball game away from the Dunn center since its opening in 1975.

The game will take place at Physical Fitness Center, which has limited seating of around 1,400.

Admission is free for APSU students and fans, as well as service members and their families.

“This event provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for service members and their families to experience a college basketball game on post,” said Lt. Col. Martin L. O’Donnell, 101st ABN DIV (AASLT) spokesperson. “It is also another example of why Fort Campbell is known throughout the Army as the installation of choice.”

This is not the first time the Govs have competed at Fort Campbell. In 2014, APSU football played its Spring Game at Fryar Stadium during then-Governors Stadium’s renovations. The football team also played its annual Charity Bowl against a regimental all-star team from Fort Campbell from 1954-1964 at then-Municipal Stadium.