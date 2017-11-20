Final open house held for public to speak on Mayor Barry’s transit plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry believes she’s found a solution to Nashville’s traffic issues.

She proposed the more than 5 billion dollar “Let’s Move Nashville” plan last month, and a final open house to take public opinion was held Monday.

It gave community members a chance to examine the plan, ask questions, and voice concerns.

Part of the mayor’s plan includes a light rail system that would travel along Gallatin Road, one of the city’s busiest and most congested corridors.

“It’s going to help me get to work a lot faster. The proposed route is going to be perfect for my job. I work on West End and the routes go exactly where I need to go, and it’ will save me a lot of time in traffic and it will be easy,” said Jenna Watson.

“Funding is my issue. I think they need to find another way to fund it. I would suggest a surcharge on development,” said James Swink.

The plan still needs to be presented to the Metro Council.

If approved, Davidson County voters will decide next May whether they want to raise taxes to pay for it.