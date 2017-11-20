EF-0 tornado touched down in Trousdale County, but tornado sirens failed to work

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tornado sirens never went off when a tornado touched down in Trousdale County Saturday evening. Emergency officials are investigating, but don’t have answers yet.

Crews with the National Weather Service confirmed Monday that it was an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 m.p.h. that hit near Hartsville.

NWS investigators say the tornado appears to have touched down just east of highway 231 near Bass Road, then traveled east northeast for approximately 7 miles. The width was 125 yards. The path was about 1.5 miles north of the city of Hartsville.

Director/Chief Matthew Batey with Trousdale County Emergency Services reports at least four homes had damage, including roof damage and an overturned carport, as well as a tree left up against one mobile home.

Batey tells News 2 he is investigating why the county’s tornado sirens never sounded the alarm. He says there were some power and internet outages during the storm, but he’s not sure whether they impacted the siren system. The sirens were installed by an outside vendor, and Batey has contacted the company for answers.

Tornado damage in Trousdale County November 18, 2017 (Courtesy: Trousdale County Emergency Services)