Doctors say they’re treating more patients with enterovirus in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Doctors are warning Monday they are seeing an increased number of enterovirus in our area.

The virus is contagious and can affect your stomach and upper respiratory tract. Two of the main symptoms are nausea and vomiting.

Doctors that News 2 spoke with said they are seeing it both in children and adults. Doctors encouraging everyone to wash their hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and stay away from people who are sick.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu map, Tennessee is not reporting sporadic activity. Many states to our south, including Mississippi and Georgia are reporting regional activity.

On average, 200,000 people are hospitalized due to the flu each year.