Country stars come out to benefit Christmas 4 Kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s never too early to spread Christmas cheer.

Several big names took to the stage of the Ryman Auditorium for the annual Christmas 4 Kids benefit concert.

Hunter Hayes was the headliner along with Brett Young.

News 2 got a chance to catch up to Kentucky band— halfway to hazard– members before the show

“Tonight is double wrapped paper for us. We’re unwrapping like the Ryman Auditorium for Halfway to Harzard, which has been a bucket list for us, and then we’re raising money for kids, which is fantastic,” said Halfway to Hazard.

All proceeds will go to providing funds for a shopping spree for underprivileged children.

Four hundred kids in 29 schools will get to spend $150 and also attend a dinner hosted by Santa and Mrs. Claus.