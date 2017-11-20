Clarksville police ask for help identifying suspect in homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a recent homicide.

Christopher Lane was shot in the torso at a home on Oaks Lane around 10 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Lane was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police previously said at the time of the shooting there were several people inside the home when two armed men entered through an open back door.

According to police, there was some sort of confrontation inside the home before multiple shots were fired, hitting Lane.

Police said the suspects fled the home with some “undetermined property.”

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call police at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5133 or the TipsLine at 931-645-8477.