USC stuns Vanderbilt 93-89 in overtime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 10th ranked Southern California overcame a 10 point second half deficit to beat Vanderbilt 93-89 in overtime Sunday at Memorial Gym in Nashville.

Jordan McLaughlin scored a career-high 35 for the Trojans (3-0) and hit a three-pointer with 25 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Vanderbilt (2-2) had a chance to win it in regulation but Riley LaChance missed a short jumper at the buzzer.

The Trojans trailed 62-52 with 9:36 left, but responded with an 8-0 run to get right back in the game..

Matthew Fisher-Davis led the Commodores with 31 points. LaChance finished with 19, Larry Austin Jr. had 13 and Jeff Roberson scored 10.