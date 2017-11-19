Teenager charged in Snapchat video threat that targeted Lebanon High School students

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday after police say he posted a video where he threatened to shoot two Lebanon High School students.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, Nathan Dale Tomlin made the threats in a video on Snapchat.

Investigators said a rifle is seen in the video as Tomlin holds ammunition and identifies who each round is for.

When officers arrived at Tomlin’s residence, they said the teenage suspect admitted to making the video but said he was not serious and had no intention of shooting anyone.

Tomlin was arrested Sunday and booked into the Wilson County Jail on charges of harassment.