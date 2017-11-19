Nashville security guard charged with attempted homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville security guard is charged with attempted homicide; accused of leaving a customer in a coma, according to a Metro Police warrant.

31 year old Lamar Clay was just charged, but the incident happened a month ago at Jazzy’s Restaurant and Lounge on Hampton Street.

According to the report Clay was escorting a man from the building when that man hit another security guard in the face.

The report states that Clay then jumped on top of the victim and began punching him in the face.

Other security guards broke up the altercation and eventually called the police.

The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he was found to be “brain dead” and ended up in a coma, police say.

Police add that the entire assault was captured on surveillance cameras at the nightclub.