Satterfield out as Tennessee Tech Head Coach

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Marcus Satterfield has been fired as Tennessee Tech Head Coach, according to ESPN.

The school announced the move Sunday, a day after a shut out loss to UT Martin.

Tennessee Tech will begin the new search for a coach and have named offensive coordinator Tyree Foreman as acting head coach.

Satterfield was the 12th head coach of the Golden Eagles, finishing up with a record of 6-16 in his two years as head coach. The coach went 5-6 last season, followed by a 1-10 record this season.