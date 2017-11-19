Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, November 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TASTE Nashville takes over Nissan Stadium Sunday with about 30 different chefs and “mixologists” for drinks – whipping things up for you to taste.

It’s $90 to get in and then all you can eat from there.

That starts at 5 p.m.

And it’s the first weekend of performances for Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Opry.

They have a 2 p.m. show Sunday

We’re seeing tickets as low as $25 and things go up from there.

At Bridgestone, Scott Hamilton is putting on another ice show benefiting the Nashville Cares Foundation.

Sheryl Crow, Darius Rucker, Chris Young and more are joining him on stage.

Tickets start at $35. The show starts at 5 p.m.