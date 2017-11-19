EF-1 tornado leaves heavy damage behind in Joelton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the two tornadoes that hit middle Tennessee left a two mile long path of destruction near Joelton in northwest Davidson County.

“I thought it was just some wind damage but there is no doubt, this was a tornado,” said Richard Dillard.

The sound of chainsaws and hammers filled the air in a neighborhood of Union Hill Rd. after an EF-1 tornado blew through this weekend.

“It is unbelievable. I had no idea; we only live five miles away,” said Dillard.

With trees snapping at the trunks, barns blowing over and shingles missing on homes, this community steps in to help.

“This is a great community up here in Joelton, tight knit. Everyone is pitching together to try to get him dug out from underneath this mess,” said Rick Whited.

The twister left it’s mark on middle Tennessee. The tornado started as an EF-0 and strengthened to an EF-1 while it was on the ground for about three minutes. Its path of destruction stretches more than two miles.

Right along the path, Whited’s nephews home was hit hard.

“A lot of damage in this one quarter mile strip here, it really just kind of took out everything,” explained Whited.

Several large trees toppled onto the roof of the home damaging many cars in the driveway as it barreled over the area.

“It took the top off trees, sheds, sheds flipped over, you know, unbelievable,” said Dillard.

Whited told News 2 that the scariest part about the storm was that his nephew’s two daughters were stuck outside as Mother Nature showed her force.

“They went out the door in such a hurry, it actually locked behind them. They were trapped out there on the deck,” said Whited.

He said looking at the damage, it could have been much worse.

“I don’t believe anyone in the area was injured or hurt at all. It is just another miracle,” said Whited.

Still, these people know this neighborhood will rebuild like before.

“The guy that owns this house is at our church and he does a lot for the community anyway so we showed up to help him,” Dillard said.