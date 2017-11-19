$150,000 Powerball winner in Brentwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennessee Lottery Powerball players, one in Memphis and one in Brentwood, won $150,000 each last night thanks to the “Powerball Power Play” option.

The players each matched 4 of 5 white balls drawn plus the Powerball, which has a base prize of $50,000.

Since they added the Power Play option for a dollar, the prize was multiplied by the Power Play number drawn, which was 3.

There were a total of 13,323 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee after the drawing.

No information is available about the winners until the prizes are claimed.