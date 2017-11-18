Woman threatens to kill 3-month-old; dangles baby over railing at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police were called to an apartment complex near downtown Friday night for a woman who was threatening to kill a 3-month-old child by dangling him over a third floor railing.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. at 1100 Lula Powell Drive. A 911 caller said the woman was threatening to drop the child from a third-floor balcony.

When police arrived, they found the injured child inside the apartment. He was taken to UT Medical Center where his condition has not been released.

The woman was detained and taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. Officers plan to interview her once she has been treated and released. Police would not say how she is related to the child.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk would not confirm nor deny earlier reports of a shooting at the apartment complex, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Police are also speaking with a man who witnessed the incident.

Neighbors report they were let back into their apartments just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.