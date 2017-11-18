Wind Advisory through midnight; storms late this afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight for all of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

Winds will run 20-30 mph with possible gusts to 45 mph today.

In addition, a fast moving line of thunderstorms will sweep across the mid-state late this afternoon that could produce gusty, damaging winds in a few spots.

Winds ahead of the storms could also possibly bring down a few tree limbs and power lines.

Although the tornado threat is low, it is not zero, so there could be a short lived tornado in a few of the stronger storms embedded in the squall line.



ETA for the storm line is roughly in the four o’clock hour for Nashville, although the time could vary a little.

Clarksville could see the storms during roughly the 3 o’clock hour, and Murfreesboro during the 5pm time period.

The Storm Prediction Center has shifted their “Slight Risk” farther to the east to include most of Middle Tennessee.

Much colder air will spill in behind the storms and cold front dropping temperatures quickly into the 40s, and down to 30s by daybreak Sunday.