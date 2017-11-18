VIDEO: Piece of metal flies off Neyland Stadium scoreboard, lands in stands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe storms and high winds wreaked havoc on Middle Tennessee Saturday evening.

Vols fans were attending Saturday evening’s home game against the LSU Tigers, when something unexpected happened.

Twitter page 4th And Truth (@4thAndTruth) posted a video of fans holding up a piece of metal in the stands that flew off of the scoreboard.

In the video, a fan is seen being helped out of the stands by stadium staff. According to 4th And Truth the fan was hit by the metal, but this has not been confirmed.

The video is shown below.

Lawsuit coming… Large piece of metal just flew off of scoreboard and hit an old man. #Vols pic.twitter.com/tOk3P0W0Sd — 4th And Truth (@4thAndTruth) November 18, 2017