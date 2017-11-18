Tennessee falls to #20 LSU, 30-10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was the Vols’ first game without Butch Jones on the sidelines in 5 years and the result was the same as it’s been against every SEC opponent this season, a loss.

Jarrett Guarantano threw his first career touchdown pass against an FBS football team hitting Marquez Callaway late in the second quarter as the Vols scored their only touchdown of the game to trail 17-10 at halftime.

In the second half, the Tennessee offense sputtered while LSU scored two more touchdowns to secure a big win at Neyland and continue to prove why they are one of the 25 best teams in the country.

With the loss, Tennessee drops to 4-7 on the season and remains winless at 0-7 in the SEC. The Vols also have been eliminated from bowl contention.

Next week Tennessee concludes its season against rival Vanderbilt. If the Vols lose to the Commodores to end the year, it will be the first time in school history that a Tennessee football team has lost 8 games.