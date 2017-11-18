RECALL – 17,000 crossbows may discharge without warning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deer hunting season is underway in Tennessee and if you’re a bow hunter, you need to check you weapon.

According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, Precision Shooting is recalling 17,000 crossbows after receiving reports they were discharging without warning. The company has received at least 6 reports of this happening.

The models being recalled are the FANG XT, FANG LT and THRIVE archery crossbows.

They were sold at Bass Pro-Shops and other hunting stores nationwide.

If you have one of these, stop using it and return it immediately to Precision Shooting for a free repair.