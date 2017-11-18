Predators take care of Avalanche 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators scored another win at home on Saturday night, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 5-2.

Five different players scored goals for the Preds tonight, including Anthony Bitetto, who scored his first goal of the season. Craig Smith, who continues to be a big contributor, scored an early power play goal to put the Preds up early. That was his seventh goal of the season.

The Preds have now scored at least five goals in five different games this season.

With the win over Colorado, Nashville improves to 6-1-1 at home this season. The Preds also pick up two points, giving them 24 points on the season. Nashville also extends their winning streak against Colorado to eight in a row.

The Predators continue their home stand on Monday against the Winnipeg Jets.